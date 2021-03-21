LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $19.74

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $20.59. LendingClub shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 110,099 shares.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.