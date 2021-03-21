LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $63,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $118,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,480,580. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.