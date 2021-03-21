LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 124.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of LTC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. LTC Properties has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

