Ma Investment Partnership LP Buys New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ma Investment Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for 2.9% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,106,682 shares of company stock worth $385,097,982 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PENN traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $117.37. 30,608,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,857. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.