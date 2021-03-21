Ma Investment Partnership LP Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ma Investment Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,000. Roku comprises 16.7% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.51. 3,549,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,157. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.56 and its 200-day moving average is $304.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,567,320 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.