Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MFNC stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

