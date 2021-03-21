Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

