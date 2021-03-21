Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $27,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.64.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $332.06 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day moving average is $278.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

