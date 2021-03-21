Matisse Capital Buys 73,815 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 182.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.26 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

