Matisse Capital Invests $457,000 in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 406,292 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 167,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYB opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

