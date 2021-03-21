Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,330 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nomura were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nomura by 76.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE NMR opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.