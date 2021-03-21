Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.75.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 77,944 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 129,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

