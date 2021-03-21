MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Gap Down to $820.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71), but opened at GBX 780 ($10.19). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 828 ($10.82), with a volume of 3,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 780.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £467.21 million and a PE ratio of 45.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

