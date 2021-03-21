Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

NYSE MHK opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

