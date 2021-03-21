Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,594 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

