Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Moody’s by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Moody’s stock opened at $287.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

