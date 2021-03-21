Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.41% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

