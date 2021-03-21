Morgan Stanley Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $99.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

