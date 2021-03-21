Morgan Stanley Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $122.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.85.

NYSE:EXR opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

