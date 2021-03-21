MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.89 ($136.34).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €77.64 ($91.34) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.20 and its 200-day moving average is €94.66.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.