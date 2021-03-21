nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Position Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in nCino were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in nCino by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

