Needham & Company LLC Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $91.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

