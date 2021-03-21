Needham Investment Management LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments makes up approximately 1.8% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.19. 1,832,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,296. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

