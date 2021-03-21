Needham Investment Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Fluidigm makes up approximately 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Fluidigm worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 206.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. 1,331,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,202. The company has a market cap of $350.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

