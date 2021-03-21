New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

