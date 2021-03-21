NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,129.99 or 0.03720733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.53 or 0.00460342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00064737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00144130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00058411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00693617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00074305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 546 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

