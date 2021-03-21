Niobio Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,535.58 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $80,535.58 and $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

