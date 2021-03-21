Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The AES by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in The AES by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

