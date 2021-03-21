Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,522,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,091 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $64,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.