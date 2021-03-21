Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $66,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.