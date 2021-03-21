Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,093 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $66,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $71.69 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

