Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,214 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 701,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $67,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

