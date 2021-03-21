Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,188 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $62,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,461,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,122,000 after purchasing an additional 147,668 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $6,741,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 639,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.15 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,230.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.