Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novanta were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novanta by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Novanta by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

