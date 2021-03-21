Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

888 stock opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. 888 has a one year low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 362 ($4.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

