NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $513.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $198.52 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

