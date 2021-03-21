Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $177.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.