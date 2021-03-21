Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $986,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,583 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

TJX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

