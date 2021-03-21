Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

