Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 58.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

