Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MITT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

MITT opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

