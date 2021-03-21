Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

