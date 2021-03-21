Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GE. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

