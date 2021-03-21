OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCM opened at $40.00 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%. Analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.