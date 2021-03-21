Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $150.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

