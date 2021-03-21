Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $26.35 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 885.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,383 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 8.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $26,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

