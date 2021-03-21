Ovata Capital Management Ltd Sells 22,519 Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,519 shares during the quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeline Therapeutics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.