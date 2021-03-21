Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.65.

NYSE:OC opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $93.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

