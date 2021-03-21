Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13.
Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile
