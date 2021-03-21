Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 153.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.